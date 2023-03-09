SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Reduced by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $471.54. The stock had a trading volume of 126,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
