SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.53

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.53 and last traded at $55.60, with a volume of 5214758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,278,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.