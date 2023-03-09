Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$109.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.80 million. Spire Global also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Spire Global Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,226,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,489. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $30,899.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spire Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Spire Global by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spire Global by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

