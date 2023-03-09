Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.70 million-$23.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.68 million.
Shares of Spire Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 980,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,667. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.42. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
