Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Up 4.7%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 5,959,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 1,593,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.