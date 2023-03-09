Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Splunk Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $99.63 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.42.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

About Splunk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.