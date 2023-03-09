Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Down 1.2%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 363,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

