Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $27.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SQSP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of SQSP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,849. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 1,229.47 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $23,478,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in Squarespace by 155.1% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 315,450 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

