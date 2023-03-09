SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSNC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SSNC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 999,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,503 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,484,000 after acquiring an additional 757,999 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,140,000 after buying an additional 106,037 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.