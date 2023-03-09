SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,677.65

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,677.65 ($20.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,738 ($20.90). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,718.50 ($20.66), with a volume of 1,324,020 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSE. UBS Group boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,950 ($23.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($22.07) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($20.01) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,931.13 ($23.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,722.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,676.87. The firm has a market cap of £18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,724.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s payout ratio is 8,989.90%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

