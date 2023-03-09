STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Holdings Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.18% of STAAR Surgical worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 653,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAA opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

