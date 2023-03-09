Stan Smith Buys 4,594 Shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Stan Smith purchased 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $20,167.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 524,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,472.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Stan Smith bought 3,076 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $12,919.20.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Stan Smith bought 2,509 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $11,114.87.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Stan Smith acquired 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $887.04.
- On Monday, February 27th, Stan Smith purchased 219 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $978.93.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Stan Smith purchased 228 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $1,023.72.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Stan Smith acquired 62 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $263.50.
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Stan Smith purchased 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $841.50.
- On Friday, February 10th, Stan Smith acquired 337 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $1,432.25.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Stan Smith purchased 9 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $38.25.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Stan Smith purchased 604 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041.52.
MAIA Biotechnology Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of MAIA stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.64.
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on MAIA Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
