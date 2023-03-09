Stan Smith Buys 4,594 Shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Stan Smith purchased 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $20,167.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 524,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,472.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Stan Smith bought 3,076 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $12,919.20.

On Friday, March 3rd, Stan Smith bought 2,509 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $11,114.87.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Stan Smith acquired 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $887.04.

On Monday, February 27th, Stan Smith purchased 219 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $978.93.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Stan Smith purchased 228 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $1,023.72.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stan Smith acquired 62 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $263.50.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Stan Smith purchased 198 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $841.50.

On Friday, February 10th, Stan Smith acquired 337 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $1,432.25.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Stan Smith purchased 9 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $38.25.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Stan Smith purchased 604 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041.52.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MAIA stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.37% of MAIA Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on MAIA Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

