Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $629.02

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.02 ($7.56) and traded as high as GBX 791.60 ($9.52). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 787 ($9.46), with a volume of 5,856,287 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 851 ($10.23).

The stock has a market cap of £22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,124.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 717.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 630.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,142.86%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

