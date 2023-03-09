State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,447. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PARA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

