Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLJF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

