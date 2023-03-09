Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SJ. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.80.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SJ stock traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.62. 139,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,149. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$55.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.20.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

