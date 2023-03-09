Stellar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61.71 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $61.71 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00430891 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,133.04 or 0.29125397 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,431 coins and its circulating supply is 26,444,225,939 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

