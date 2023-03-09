Stevard LLC Buys New Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,134 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,282 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,557.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 200,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 188,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 58,789 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance
ARKF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 94,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,110. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
