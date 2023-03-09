Stevard LLC Buys New Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,134 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,282 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,557.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 200,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 188,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 58,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 94,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,110. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.