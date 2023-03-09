Stevard LLC Invests $562,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Aflac makes up about 0.5% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 11.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 44,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Aflac by 426.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 98,831 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 226,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,641. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

