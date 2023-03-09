Stevard LLC Invests $662,000 in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK)

Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF makes up 0.6% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SARK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SARK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 501,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

About AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

