Stevard LLC Purchases New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stevard LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $5,087,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.45) to £119 ($143.10) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.30) to £130 ($156.33) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AZN stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.79. 498,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.37%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

