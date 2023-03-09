Stevard LLC Purchases Shares of 37,787 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $152.30. 170,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,635. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

