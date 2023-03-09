Stevard LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,947. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.47.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

