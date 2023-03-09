Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$1.80

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 107,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,834. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

