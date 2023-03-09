Stilwell Value LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Stilwell Value LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana makes up 1.1% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock remained flat at $16.81 during trading hours on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $52.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Barber sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $42,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

