Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 15,511 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 650% compared to the average volume of 2,067 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of CTIC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 492,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,741. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.