Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 80,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 48,496 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 8,383,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.44 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

