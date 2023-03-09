StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $17.02 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

