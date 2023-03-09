StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
