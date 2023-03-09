StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.37. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 68,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 63.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

