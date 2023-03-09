StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Xperi Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xperi has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

About Xperi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 577.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

