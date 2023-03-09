StockNews.com Upgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Buy

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

AECOM stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 974,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,323. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

