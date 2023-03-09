Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 871.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $441.44. 19,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.88. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

