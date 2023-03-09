Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 635,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

