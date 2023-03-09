Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.70. 5,373,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

