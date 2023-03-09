Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.63. 161,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,407. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

