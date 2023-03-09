Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.