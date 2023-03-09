Stokes Family Office LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,493,847 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.