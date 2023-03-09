Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJJ traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $107.69. 26,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.