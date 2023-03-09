Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Corporación América Airports worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 35.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.4% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,982,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after buying an additional 297,198 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporación América Airports stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,764. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

