Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of JNJ traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.63. 1,058,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,797. The company has a market cap of $394.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.23 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day moving average is $168.51.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
