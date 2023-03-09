Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 149 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $670.14. 91,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $725.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.47. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

