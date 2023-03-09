Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 25,577 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 512,818 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 40,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,526. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

