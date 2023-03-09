Stokes Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after buying an additional 62,081 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 101.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 899,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,201,975. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,047 shares of company stock worth $20,265,836 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

