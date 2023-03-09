Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 38,703 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 184.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,738 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 775.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 72,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,994 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $7,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 846,680 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,325,000 after purchasing an additional 222,551 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $3,841,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,043. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.