Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,213 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $21,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 439,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

