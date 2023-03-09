Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,517 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,862 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,483,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,625,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 46,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

