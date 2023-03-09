Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,081. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.