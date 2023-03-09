Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,869 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2,907.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 454,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 439,511 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,923,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,153,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 115,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,817,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IBMM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 67,245 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.