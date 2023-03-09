Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,539 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 120,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AT&T by 8.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 552,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45,187 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in AT&T by 45.6% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 44,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,525,947. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.