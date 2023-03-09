Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.10.

Shares of HII traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.41. 21,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,700. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

